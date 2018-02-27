trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Portable/Modular Awards Winners

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/27/2018

EXHIBITOR magazine is proud to announce the following winners in its Fifth Annual Portable/Modular Awards, which honor design excellence in portable, modular, and system exhibits. The competition features 11 categories along with two special awards: the Zeigler Award, which is given to the project earning the highest score regardless of category, and the People's Choice Award, chosen by popular vote on



The competition was judged by a panel of marketing and design experts, and winners were announced Feb. 27, 2018, during an awards ceremony at EXHIBITORLIVE in Las Vegas. Winners will be featured in EXHIBITOR magazine’s July 2018 issue. For more information on the competition, visit



Best 10-by-10-Foot Exhibit

Exhibitor: Orkin LLC

System: beMatrix

Design/Fabrication: e4 Design

Photos: e4 Design



Best Island Exhibit Less Than 600 Square Feet

Exhibitor: Payfactors Group LLC

System: Moss Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners

Photos: Hill & Partners



Best Island Exhibit 600 to 1,000 Square Feet

Exhibitor: Elgato Systems GmbH

System: beMatrix

Design/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.

Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.



Best Island Exhibit More Than 1,000 Square Feet

Exhibitor: Aluvision Inc.

System: Aluvision Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Aluvision Inc.

Photos: Aluvision Inc.



Best Fabric Exhibit

Exhibitor: RCS Sound

System: Tectonics

Design/Fabrication: Exhibit Concepts Inc.

Photos: Cole Group



Best Use of Graphics

Exhibitor: Nilit Ltd.

System: Moss Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners

Photos: Cole Group



Best In-Line Exhibit

Exhibitor: Farmhouse Culture

System: beMatrix

Design/Fabrication: Condit Exhibits

Photos: Exposures Ltd.



Best International Designer

Exhibitor: Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbH

System: Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbH

Design/Fabrication: Terminal Design

Photos: Andreas Hagemann



Best Reconfigurable Exhibit

Exhibitor: Twitch Interactive Inc.

System: beMatrix

Design/Fabrication: Astound Group Inc.

Photos: Evan Richman Photography



Best Rental Exhibit

Exhibitor: Cybereason Inc.

System: Moss Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners

Photos: Hill & Partners



Best Use of Technology

Exhibitor: beMatrix

System: beMatrix

Design: Dirk Driehuijzeh Design

Fabrication: Next Level BVBA

Photos: beMatrix



Zeigler Award

Exhibitor: Aluvision Inc.

System: Aluvision Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Aluvision Inc.

Photos: Aluvision Inc.



People’s Choice Award

Exhibitor: Parallon Business Solutions

System: Classic Exhibits Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Classic Exhibits Inc.

Design: Astor Group Exhibitor Services

Photos: Miriphoto; Miriam Lorenzi Photography





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com









