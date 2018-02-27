|
EXHIBITOR News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Portable/Modular Awards Winners
2/27/2018
EXHIBITOR magazine is proud to announce the following winners in its Fifth Annual Portable/Modular Awards, which honor design excellence in portable, modular, and system exhibits. The competition features 11 categories along with two special awards: the Zeigler Award, which is given to the project earning the highest score regardless of category, and the People's Choice Award, chosen by popular vote on www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
The competition was judged by a panel of marketing and design experts, and winners were announced Feb. 27, 2018, during an awards ceremony at EXHIBITORLIVE in Las Vegas. Winners will be featured in EXHIBITOR magazine’s July 2018 issue. For more information on the competition, visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/awards/pma.
Best 10-by-10-Foot Exhibit
Exhibitor: Orkin LLC
System: beMatrix
Design/Fabrication: e4 Design
Photos: e4 Design
Best Island Exhibit Less Than 600 Square Feet
Exhibitor: Payfactors Group LLC
System: Moss Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners
Photos: Hill & Partners
Best Island Exhibit 600 to 1,000 Square Feet
Exhibitor: Elgato Systems GmbH
System: beMatrix
Design/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.
Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.
Best Island Exhibit More Than 1,000 Square Feet
Exhibitor: Aluvision Inc.
System: Aluvision Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Aluvision Inc.
Photos: Aluvision Inc.
Best Fabric Exhibit
Exhibitor: RCS Sound
System: Tectonics
Design/Fabrication: Exhibit Concepts Inc.
Photos: Cole Group
Best Use of Graphics
Exhibitor: Nilit Ltd.
System: Moss Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners
Photos: Cole Group
Best In-Line Exhibit
Exhibitor: Farmhouse Culture
System: beMatrix
Design/Fabrication: Condit Exhibits
Photos: Exposures Ltd.
Best International Designer
Exhibitor: Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbH
System: Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbH
Design/Fabrication: Terminal Design
Photos: Andreas Hagemann
Best Reconfigurable Exhibit
Exhibitor: Twitch Interactive Inc.
System: beMatrix
Design/Fabrication: Astound Group Inc.
Photos: Evan Richman Photography
Best Rental Exhibit
Exhibitor: Cybereason Inc.
System: Moss Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners
Photos: Hill & Partners
Best Use of Technology
Exhibitor: beMatrix
System: beMatrix
Design: Dirk Driehuijzeh Design
Fabrication: Next Level BVBA
Photos: beMatrix
Zeigler Award
Exhibitor: Aluvision Inc.
System: Aluvision Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Aluvision Inc.
Photos: Aluvision Inc.
People’s Choice Award
Exhibitor: Parallon Business Solutions
System: Classic Exhibits Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Classic Exhibits Inc.
Design: Astor Group Exhibitor Services
Photos: Miriphoto; Miriam Lorenzi Photography
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
