Creatacor Builds Largest Scale Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Tweet 3/5/2018

Creatacor, Inc., an exhibit design, fabrication and trade show management provider, is feeling a sense of accomplishment after the company partnered with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund to create a 144-panel, 8,000-pound mobile version of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, “The Wall That Heals.” Made of solid surface material and at 75 percent scale of The Wall in Washington, D.C., the replica is now the largest in existence.



“We are truly honored to be tasked with a sentimental and important project, an exhibit of our nation’s and world’s history, for the public to view closer to home,” said Will Farmer, COO, Creatacor. “We know these updates to the mobile Education Center and creation of the largest mobile replica of The Wall yet will be impactful for all who have served in the military and who have an opportunity to visit the exhibition this year.”







A program of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF), The Wall That Heals tours the country from coast-to-coast via a 53-foot trailer that also serves as a mobile Education Center. Through an impressive effort and resourcing of materials, visitors can further engage with The Wall That Heals by viewing artifacts, memorabilia left at The Wall in D.C. and photos of fallen service members. Enhancements through modern lighting of The Wall and the addition of the mobile Education Center provide an experience unavailable to visitors of The Wall in the nation’s capital.



“We are thrilled to take the new The Wall That Heals exhibit on the road for the public to experience. Through The Wall That Heals we are able to return the names home to communities across the country and allow Vietnam veterans and their family members who cannot make it to Washington, D.C. the opportunity to see The Wall,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF. “We couldn’t have done this without the incredible team at Creatacor who has worked tirelessly over the last few months to make this happen.”



In the mobile Education Center exhibit, visitors can see their “Hometown Heroes” on the first screen, a photo display of service members whose names are on The Wall that list their home of record within the area of a tour visit. On the second screen, visitors can view the “In Memory Honor Roll,” which includes photos of Vietnam veterans from the state of the current tour stop who died as a result of their service in Vietnam after the war ended.



The Wall That Heals departed Creatacor’s headquarters in Clifton Park, N.Y. on Friday, February 23 with a ceremonial sendoff as veterans from all U.S armed services were invited to attend and line the roadway as The Wall That Heals headed out on its country-wide journey. Its first stop was Portland, Texas followed by 40 additional stops across the country. For additional information on The Wall That Heals, or to view the 2018 schedule, please visit:





About Creatacor, Inc.

Celebrating 30 years in business, Creatacor, Inc., in Clifton Park, N.Y., offers a full complement of exhibit design, fabrication and management services to trade show exhibitors and event marketers. Creatacor’s wide scope of products include custom exhibits and displays, mobile tours, marketing events, stage sets, museums, and complete trade show program management. Its creative team becomes your strategic trade show and event partner. From the initial consultation through exhibit design and construction, to shipping and installation, their attention to detail and commitment to customer service is paramount to their business philosophy. For more information go to



About VVMF

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) is the nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (The Wall) in Washington, D.C. in 1982. VVMF is dedicated to honoring and preserving the legacy of service in America and educating all generations about the impact of the Vietnam War and era through programs, ceremonies and education materials.





Contact:

info@creatacor.com











