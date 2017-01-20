trending Sponsored Content

David Saef of GES MarketWorks to Lead EXHIBITORLIVE Session on Exhibit/Event Communications and Reporting

1/20/2017

The short- and long-term success of an exhibit/events manager often depends on ensuring that their boss, senior leadership team and key stakeholders are all able to recognize and appreciate their contributions.



"Too often, in the events industry, we get so focused on planning and executing an event that we overlook the importance of providing the right communications and reporting," said David Saef, CTSM, Strategy and Marketing Executive for GES MarketWorks. "It's critical to ensure that executives, including those in the C-suite, support your program."



Saef leads a team providing marketing and strategic services for key clients including Pfizer, National Safety Council, and solar energy trade shows.



"It's surprising to many exhibit and event managers when they learn how necessary this topic really is," continued Saef. "Most people feel that if they organize a successful event, it will translate into personal success. What they miss is that often the senior team members don’t fully understand how the event drove business success."



Saef will facilitate an educational session on this topic on Wednesday, March 15 at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, the 29th Annual Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Professionals, to be held March 12-16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.



His session, titled Learn the views and priorities of executives, leaders and board members

Communicate with senior executives

Convince company leadership to support your activities

Address difficult questions and requests

Expand your role with leaders of other departments

Engage executives so they see YOU as a future leader "In this session, we will discuss different forms of communications with your boss and stakeholders, as well as how to deal with different personality types and how to identify effective strategies for building strong, successful relationships. I will also share a toolkit of communications that participants can immediately apply to their own programs."



Having lived in the events/exhibits manager role, Saef understands the unique challenges exhibit/event managers all face, whether it is justifying spend, reporting on ROI, or dealing with last minute requests.



"The information in this session is practical and insightful," continued Saef. "And because the attendees are out of their normal day-to-day activities, they will have time to discuss different situations and learn how to make effective changes. This session is an opportunity to think as much about one’s personal success as about creating inspiring and effective events for your company or organization."



For more information about attending this session at EXHIBITORLIVE, go to



This session will be followed by an additional 45 minute



Saef will also present two additional sessions at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, including



EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring



In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. EXHIBITORLIVE also offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach. For more information, go to





About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Toronto Boat Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past eight years, and for the seventh year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the “World’s 50 Largest Agency Companies.” For more information, visit



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





