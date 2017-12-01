|
|
|
|
|
Company News
Solid Waste Association of North America Selects SPARGO, Inc. as Exposition Services Partner
1/12/2017
We are pleased to announce that the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) has selected SPARGO, Inc. to provide exposition sales and management, registration and exhibitor lead management services for their NAWTEC, SWANApalooza, and WASTECON® expositions through 2020.
SWANA events, attended by both private and municipal sector waste management professionals annually, showcase products, systems, and services used for the collection, processing, composting, and recycling of solid waste.
For the first time in nearly two decades, WASTECON®, one of the world’s largest conventions and expositions for waste management, will be held in conjunction with the ISWA World Congress from September 25–27, 2017, in Baltimore, Maryland.
The North American Waste-to-Energy Conference (NAWTEC), widely-recognized as the leading technical conference and trade show focusing on municipal waste-to-energy operational issues and policy, technology and research initiatives, will be held April 24–26, 2017, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
SWANApalooza, held March 27–30, 201,7 in Reno, Nevada, is the co-location of several of SWANA’s premier industry events (Annual Landfill Symposium; Landfill Gas & Biogas Symposium; the Road to Zero Waste Conference; and the Spring Training event)–all in one location. In 2017, SWANApalooza also includes SWANA’s annual Safety Summit and an EPA Landfill Gas Methane Outreach Program (LMOP) session. SWANApalooza focuses on the technical aspect of municipal solid waste management and pulls together four unique verticals within the landfill, recycling and waste management areas of expertise.
According to SWANA’s Executive Director & CEO, David Biderman, “We’re all excited for our loyal customers and newcomers to get to know the SPARGO sales team and experience the extra intangibles that this relationship brings to each of SWANA’s major events.” Biderman added, “We’re confident that our collaboration with SPARGO will best ensure that all suppliers enjoy a successful expo experience—from the exhibit sales process through to exhibit floor coordination.”
“We are excited about the opportunity to improve and expand the portfolio of SWANA expositions. Attracting exhibitors offering technologies that will improve efficiencies in all aspects of waste management and the implementation of new attractions in the exhibit hall that will stimulate buyer/seller interactions and improve the overall experience for both exhibitors and attendees will be our primary goal.” Susan Bracken, President & CEO, SPARGO, Inc.
About the Solid Waste Association of North America
The Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) is an organization of more than 8,500 public and private sector professionals committed to advancing from solid waste management to resource management through their shared emphasis on education, advocacy and research. For more than 50 years, SWANA has been the leading association in the solid waste management field. SWANA serves industry professionals through technical conferences, certifications, publications and a large offering of technical training courses. Mission: SWANA is an organization of professionals committed to advancing solid waste management to resource management through their shared emphasis on education, advocacy and research.
About SPARGO, Inc.
SPARGO is a full-service event management company. SPARGO offers a full suite of services that support the production of tradeshows, conventions, conferences, symposiums and seminars. See more at www.spargo.com.
Contact:
kristin.gibson@spargoinc.com
|
