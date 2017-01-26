trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

New Products

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Awards

Elevate Brand Marketing Honored for Excellence in Branding Campaigns

Tweet 1/26/2017

Dallas, Texas-based Elevate Brand Marketing, won a Silver Award for Distributor Branding in the 2017 Image Awards Competition sponsored by Promotional Products Association International (PPAI). Award winners were recognized at the PPAI Awards Presentation & Reception held January 9, 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in conjunction with The PPAI Expo in Las Vegas.



PPAI Image Awards recognize creative, insightful and effective branding activities that promote company identity and services to their customers and prospects. The Distributor Branding category recognizes exemplary strategic marketing campaigns featuring naming, logo development and tactics including promotional products and copywriting to deliver powerful brand messaging. These winners were selected by a panel of industry professionals and independent, outside marketing and advertising professionals.



"Elevate Brand Marketing’s creative rebranding effort has delivered an outstanding overall experience,” said Paul Bellantone, CAE, president and CEO at PPAI. "I am proud of the fact that promotional products companies work to deliver the same outstanding creativity of messaging in their own marketing as they do on behalf of their clients.”



Dave Sedlin, VP Marketing, Elevate Brand Marketing accepted the Award for Distributor Branding at the 2017 PPAI Image Awards. For more information about the PPAI awards program visit ppai.org/awards or contact the PPAI Awards and Recognition department at awards@ppai.org. For more information on Elevate Brand Marketing visit





About PPAI

Founded in 1903, the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) is the world’s largest and oldest not-for-profit association serving more than 14,000 corporate members of the $20.8 billion promotional products industry which is comprised of more than 33,700 businesses and a workforce of more than 500,000 professionals. PPAI represents the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocates on its behalf. PPAI operates The PPAI Expo, the industry’s largest trade show; provides the leading promotional products safety and compliance program, a prestigious professional development and certification program; and publishes industry trade journals and periodicals. The multi-billion-dollar industry includes wearables, writing instruments, calendars, drinkware and many other items, usually imprinted with a company’s name, logo or message. For more information, visit PPAI.org and find us on Twitter @PPAI_HQ, Facebook, YouTube and Pinterest.



About Elevate Brand Marketing

Elevate Brand Marketing is a marketing firm with a mission to effectively extend brand messaging through results-oriented branded merchandise, custom packaging, kitting, fulfillment and distribution. Our team works with corporate marketing teams, advertising agencies and major league sports organizations to drive awareness, create interest, provide information, stimulate demand and reinforce the communications strategy of the brand. For more information go to





Contact:

ElevateUs@WeElevate.com









Dallas, Texas-based Elevate Brand Marketing, won a Silver Award for Distributor Branding in the 2017 Image Awards Competition sponsored by Promotional Products Association International (PPAI). Award winners were recognized at the PPAI Awards Presentation & Reception held January 9, 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in conjunction with The PPAI Expo in Las Vegas.PPAI Image Awards recognize creative, insightful and effective branding activities that promote company identity and services to their customers and prospects. The Distributor Branding category recognizes exemplary strategic marketing campaigns featuring naming, logo development and tactics including promotional products and copywriting to deliver powerful brand messaging. These winners were selected by a panel of industry professionals and independent, outside marketing and advertising professionals."Elevate Brand Marketing’s creative rebranding effort has delivered an outstanding overall experience,” said Paul Bellantone, CAE, president and CEO at PPAI. "I am proud of the fact that promotional products companies work to deliver the same outstanding creativity of messaging in their own marketing as they do on behalf of their clients.”Dave Sedlin, VP Marketing, Elevate Brand Marketing accepted the Award for Distributor Branding at the 2017 PPAI Image Awards. For more information about the PPAI awards program visit ppai.org/awards or contact the PPAI Awards and Recognition department at awards@ppai.org. For more information on Elevate Brand Marketing visit www.WeElevate.com or email ElevateUs@WeElevate.com.About PPAIFounded in 1903, the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) is the world’s largest and oldest not-for-profit association serving more than 14,000 corporate members of the $20.8 billion promotional products industry which is comprised of more than 33,700 businesses and a workforce of more than 500,000 professionals. PPAI represents the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocates on its behalf. PPAI operates The PPAI Expo, the industry’s largest trade show; provides the leading promotional products safety and compliance program, a prestigious professional development and certification program; and publishes industry trade journals and periodicals. The multi-billion-dollar industry includes wearables, writing instruments, calendars, drinkware and many other items, usually imprinted with a company’s name, logo or message. For more information, visit PPAI.org and find us on Twitter @PPAI_HQ, Facebook, YouTube and Pinterest.About Elevate Brand MarketingElevate Brand Marketing is a marketing firm with a mission to effectively extend brand messaging through results-oriented branded merchandise, custom packaging, kitting, fulfillment and distribution. Our team works with corporate marketing teams, advertising agencies and major league sports organizations to drive awareness, create interest, provide information, stimulate demand and reinforce the communications strategy of the brand. For more information go to www.WeElevate.com Tweet



