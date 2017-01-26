trending Sponsored Content

The Expo Group's April Hurley Named to EDPA Board

April Hurley, Vice President of Strategic Sales at The Expo Group, has been named to the board of directors of the Exhibit Designers and Producers Association.



“We’re thrilled to have April join the board. We know her skills and experience will bring terrific value to our organization,” says Donna Shultz, vice president of the EDPA board of directors.



Hurley has been with The Expo Group more than 20 years gaining experience spanning sales, account management and operations in both general contracting and custom exhibit work for both association and corporate clients.



Hurley says, “I look forward to working with so many industry veterans to help further the success and integrity of our industry through advocacy, communication, education and good works.”





About EDPA

The Exhibit Designers + Producers Association, founded in 1954, is an internationally recognized national trade association with more than 300 corporate members from 18 countries that are engaged in the design, manufacture, transport, installation and service of displays and exhibits primarily for the exhibition and event industry.



About The Expo Group

The Expo Group is a trusted exhibition and events partner that helps organizations grow their attendance, exhibitor and sponsorship revenue through the design and execution of unique, compelling and memorable experiences. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin/San Antonio and Washington D.C. Learn more at





