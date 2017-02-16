|
|
|
|
|
International , Shows & Events
Maastricht, the Netherlands, Selected to Host European Congress on Biotechnology 2020
2/16/2017
The Executive Board of the European Federation of Biotechnology has selected Maastricht as the host city for their flagship congress from 28 June – 1 July, 2020. The European Congress on Biotechnology is the longest established congress in biotechnology and attracts 1,000+ delegates from academia and industry. The scientific programme covers the spectrum of biotechnologies, reflecting the EFB’s mission to promote the safe, sustainable and ethical use of biological systems for the benefit of mankind.
Jeff Cole, Vice President, EFB and Chair of the Congress Organising Committee, announced the win for Maastricht, saying ‘Following a competitive process, we are delighted to confirm Maastricht as our host destination for ECB 2020. We were particularly impressed with the Local Organising Committee members from the Dutch Biotechnology Society who have committed their time and connections to ensure we have an outstanding scientific programme and the essential support of industry. The strength of Maastricht as a biotechnology hub will undoubtedly be an attraction for our delegates’.
Caroline Windsor, TFI Group - professional conference organiser for the EFB – added ‘Maastricht is a superb location for ECB 2020. The MECC lends itself to our congress requirements including integrated space for exhibition, posters and catering as well as multiple auditoria for concurrent sessions. The city is compact with a good choice of hotels and social programme venues for networking out of conference hours’.
The bid was led by Jurgen Moors, Managing Director, Maastricht Convention Bureau and Jordy Rijksen, Business Development Manager, Maastricht MECC. They reacted to the news by saying ‘On behalf of the city of Maastricht and the Maastricht Convention Bureau we can state we are pleased to hear that Maastricht has officially been selected as destination for the 2020 edition of the ECB. This underlines that everything our city has to offer, the proactive local congress community and the fact that the Maastricht Region is internally recognised as a main European hub in the field of biotechnology were main decisive criteria for the Executive Board of the European Federation of Biotechnology.’
The scientific ambassadors for the bid, Prof. Aldrik Velders, Chair of the BioNanoTechnology Group at Wageningen University, and Dr Emile van de Sandt, Director Research & Development of DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals, added ‘The Dutch Society of Biotechnology is very pleased to host the ECB2020. With our strong academic and industrial network we are looking forward to organising an inspiring conference that will bring together scientists from all over Europe that are active in the more established as well as emerging fields of Biotechnology.’
The biennial European Congress on Biotechnology circulates to cities that are centres of excellence in biotechnology. The ECB2018 congress will be in Geneva from 1 – 4 July 2018: for more information, see www.ecb2018.com.
The Maastricht Convention Bureau is the intermediary to promote convention and meeting visits to Maastricht and surroundings. Our goal is to make a structural contribution to the economic development of Maastricht and surroundings. The Maastricht Convention Bureau office is situated in building where the offices of MECC Maastricht are located as well. The complete address details are: Maastricht Convention Bureau | Duboisdomein 5b | 6229 GT MAASTRICHT | THE NETHERLANDS
Contact:
info@maastrichtconventionbureau.com
|
|
|
|