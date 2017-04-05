trending Sponsored Content

Awards

mg Receives American Web Design Award

Tweet 5/4/2017

bolson@simplymg.com











mg is proud to announce they were recently awarded an American Web Design Award from Graphic Design USA for the website design of www.simplymg.com After more than 50+ years with the name MG Design, the firm decided to streamline their name and rebrand at the beginning of 2016 as simply “mg” to better reflect their full experiential marketing capabilities that go far beyond exhibit design. The new brand launch was timed to present at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 where mg could fully launch the new brand and bring it to life in three dimensions for industry professionals and the media.Simplicity was the creative inspiration behind the new brand with messaging that emphasized the Single Source Simplicity™ they provide their clients. The website was timed to go live prior to the show to introduce the new corporate identity and messaging. And, keeping true to its simple positioning the site focused on ease of navigation, a clean design and the ability to quickly present mg’s personality and creativity to visitors.“The purpose of the new brand launch was to demonstrate to the industry mg’s expanded engagement capabilities,” said Ben Olson, VP of Marketing, mg. “Winning this prestigious award from Graphic Design USA is a testament to the quality and experienced digital design services we now offer our clients.”The American Web Design Award is an annual showcase of the power of design to enhance websites and online experiences. For more information go to www.gdusa.com Tweet



