People

On Location Hires Susan Hartley as Account Executive

Tweet 5/11/2017

On Location annoucnes the hiring of Susan Hartley at Account Executive. Experienced in account management, relationship building and sales force training, her primary responsibilities will focus on new business development, customer acquisition and fostering mutually beneficial relationships.



On Location, a nationwide provider of labor and management services for exhibits, events and environments, has hired Susan Hartley as an Account Executive in the Southeastern Region. Experienced in account management, relationship building and sales force training, her primary responsibilities will focus on new business development, customer acquisition and fostering mutually beneficial relationships. Susan will be based out of the Atlanta region.



Susan joins On Location after a decade with Under One Roof Trade Show Services, a full service trade show solutions company based in Georgia. Most recently the Manager of Training and Sales Development, she also held positions as Sales Manager and Account Manager over the years, successfully exceeding sales goals and maintaining a client retention rate of more than 95%. “I love the trade show business – all the different people, industries, venues and event genres. The possibilities for customers are endless,” says Hartley.



“Becoming a part of On Location is an exciting step. The company has a long-standing presence in the trade show industry with a great reputation and dynamic team. I look forward to working side by side with them and helping the company continue its growth.” General Manager, Michael Mulry adds, “This is an exciting time for On Location and the industry as a whole.



We are in a position to bring on someone to actively pursue expanding our customer base as we routinely look for talented and experienced sales people. Susan is a great fit, bringing both industry experience and a zestful enthusiasm that blends right in with our culture.”



Raised in Mobile, Alabama, Susan moved to the Atlanta, Georgia area more than 10 years ago. She attended Auburn University before continuing on and graduating from Bauder College with honors. Outside of work, Susan enjoys spending time with her young family boating, water-skiing and retreating to the mountains for hiking, antiquing and down-home time. She also puts her creative energy towards interior decorating and design.





About On Location

For more than 25 years, On Location has provided nationwide labor and management services for exhibits, events and environments that deliver a positive Return on Experience (ROE) for its customers - on time and on budget – throughout the country and around the world. As a leading exhibitor assigned contractor, highly trained and experienced employees help clients develop a custom plan, adapting the company’s comprehensive processes to fit one’s unique business needs and providing nationwide continuity of hands-on service before, during and after each event. For more information, visit





Contact:

mike.mulry@onlocationind.com









