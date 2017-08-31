|
EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Expo 2017 Award Winners
8/31/2017
For more than 30 years, EXHIBITOR magazine has brought you the world’s most prestigious exhibit-design competition, honoring the crème de la crème of trade show exhibits. Along those same lines, in 2010, 2012, and 2015, EXHIBITOR honored some of the most impressive temporary experiential structures the world has ever seen with its Expo Awards competitions in Shanghai, Milan, and Yeosu, South Korea. Continuing that tradition, EXHIBITOR launched its Expo 2017 Awards three months ago, and is finally ready to announce the winners and honorable mentions in the competition’s 10 categories.
The purpose of this competition is to honor the most impressive work from Expo 2017 in Astana, Kazakhstan, and to spotlight some of the incredible pavilions there, all brimming with inspiration for exhibit and event professionals. The competition entries dozens of pavilions, representing countries from Malaysia to Monaco, Sri Lanka to Saudi Arabia, Thailand to Turkey, the United Kingdom to the United Arab Emirates, and many more.
While a star-studded international panel of multidisciplinary design, marketing, and communications experts judged eight categories (visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/awards/expo for more on our judging panel), the Editor’s Choice Award was determined by the writers and editors of EXHIBITOR magazine, and the People’s Choice Award winner was determined by popular vote on www.ExhibitorOnline.com, where more than 50,000 readers and Expo enthusiasts cast their votes.
“The Expo 2017 Award winners and honorable mentions represent some of the world’s best examples of how design, technology, presentation, and storytelling come together to create immersive experiences and effectively communicate compelling messages,” said Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR magazine. “These examples will hopefully inform and inspire today’s exhibit and event professionals — along with the next generation of face-to-face marketers. Because whether you’re creating an immense international pavilion or a small 10-by-10-foot exhibit, it’s often about making a lasting impression, and the work on display in Astana does that in truly monumental and memorable ways.”
For the fourth consecutive Expo, the Germany Pavilion took top honors for Best Pavilion, followed by the United Kingdom who claimed an honorable mention in that category. Meanwhile, Monaco was named Best Small Pavilion, followed by Singapore, which received an honorable mention. In total, 16 different pavilions received recognition in this year’s competition, with the pavilions from Germany, Qatar, and Turkey earning high marks in multiple categories.
So join us in congratulating EXHIBITOR Magazine’s Expo 2017 Award winners (listed below). After all, according to our judges, our readers, and our team of writers and editors, they are among the best the world (well, the world expo, at least) has to offer.
For more information on the winners of EXHIBITOR Magazine’s Expo 2017 Awards, watch for the December 2017 issue of EXHIBITOR magazine.
BEST PAVILION
Winner: Germany Pavilion
Client: Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Energie & Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH
Design: Gtp2 Architekten GmbH & Insglück Markeninszenierung
Fabrication: Mac Messe- Und Ausstellungscenter Service GmbH & Insglück Markeninszenierung
Honorable Mention: United Kingdom Pavilion
Client: Department for International Trade, Her Majesty’s Government
Design: Asif Khan
Fabrication: Nussli Group
BEST SMALL PAVILION
Winner: Monaco Pavilion
Client: Principality of Monaco
Design: Simmetrico Srl
Fabrication: Simmetrico Srl
Honorable Mention: Singapore Pavilion
Client: Ministry of Trade and Industry Singapore (MTI) & Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore (MFA)
Design: Zarch Collaboratives Pte Ltd. & Pico Art International Pte Ltd.
Fabrication: Pico Art International Pte Ltd.
BEST INTERPRETATION OF THEME
Winner: Germany Pavilion
Client: Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Energie & Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH
Design: Gtp2 Architekten GmbH & Insglück Markeninszenierung
Fabrication: Mac Messe- Und Ausstellungscenter Service GmbH & Insglück Markeninszenierung
Honorable Mention: Malaysia Pavilion
Client: Government of Malaysia
Design: Malaysia Green Technology Corp.
Fabrication: Malaysia Green Technology Corp.
BEST EXTERIOR DESIGN
Winner: Turkey Pavilion
Client: Republic of Turkey Ministry of Economy
Design: Dream Design Factory
Fabrication: Dream Design Factory
Honorable Mention: Qatar Pavilion
Client: Qatar Pavilion Organizing Committee
Design: Cityneon Middle East LLC
Fabrication: Cityneon Middle East LLC
BEST PRESENTATION
Winner: Israel Pavilion
Client: Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Design: AVS Creative Visual Solutions
Fabrication: AVS Creative Visual Solutions
Honorable Mention: Switzerland Pavilion
Client: Presence Switzerland
Design: Aterlier Oï
Fabrication: Expomobilia
BEST ACTIVITY/INTERACTIVE
Winner: Germany Pavilion (Energy Mix Table)
Client: Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Energie & Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH
Design: Gtp2 Architekten GmbH & Insglück Markeninszenierung
Fabrication: Mac Messe- Und Ausstellungscenter Service GmbH & Insglück Markeninszenierung
Honorable Mention: Turkey Pavilion (Manifesto Touchscreen)
Client: Expo 2017 Astana Turkey
Design: Dream Design Factory
Fabrication: Dream Design Factory
BEST USE OF TECHNOLOGY
Winner: Korea Pavilion (Augmented Reality Tablets)
Client: KOTRA
Design: Sigong Tech Co. Ltd.
Fabrication: Sigong Tech. Co. Ltd.
Honorable Mention: Netherlands Pavilion (Multilayer 3-D Holographic Experience)
Client: Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO)
Design: Expo Pavilion Group, Gestalt
Fabrication: Hypsos BV
ELEMENTS & DETAILS
Winner: Lithuania Pavilion (LED Installation)
Client: Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Lithuania
Design: Klasikinis Portikas
Fabrication: TM Capital
Honorable Mention: Pakistan Pavilion
Client: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP)
Design: Mukhtar Enterprise Studio for Architecture (MESA)
Fabrication: Pico Group
PEOPLE’S CHOICE
Winner: Qatar Pavilion
Client: Qatar Pavilion Organizing Committee
Design: Cityneon Middle East LLC
Fabrication: Cityneon Middle East LLC
Honorable Mention: Thailand Pavilion
Client: Ministry of Energy, Thailand
Design: Index Creative Village Public Co. Ltd.
Fabrication: Index Creative Village Public Co. Ltd. & D103
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Winner: France Pavilion
Client: General Commissioner of France Pavilion at Astana Expo 2017
Design: Agence de l’Environnement et de la Maîtrise de l’Énergie (ADEME)
Fabrication: Pico Group
Honorable Mention: United Arab Emirates Pavilion
Client: The National Media Council, United Arab Emirates
Design: Ralph Appelbaum Associates
Fabrication: ACCIONA Producciones y Diseño (APD)
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
