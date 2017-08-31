trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Expo 2017 Award Winners

8/31/2017

For more than 30 years, EXHIBITOR magazine has brought you the world’s most prestigious exhibit-design competition, honoring the crème de la crème of trade show exhibits. Along those same lines, in 2010, 2012, and 2015, EXHIBITOR honored some of the most impressive temporary experiential structures the world has ever seen with its Expo Awards competitions in Shanghai, Milan, and Yeosu, South Korea. Continuing that tradition, EXHIBITOR launched its Expo 2017 Awards three months ago, and is finally ready to announce the winners and honorable mentions in the competition’s 10 categories.



The purpose of this competition is to honor the most impressive work from Expo 2017 in Astana, Kazakhstan, and to spotlight some of the incredible pavilions there, all brimming with inspiration for exhibit and event professionals. The competition entries dozens of pavilions, representing countries from Malaysia to Monaco, Sri Lanka to Saudi Arabia, Thailand to Turkey, the United Kingdom to the United Arab Emirates, and many more.



While a star-studded international panel of multidisciplinary design, marketing, and communications experts judged eight categories (visit



“The Expo 2017 Award winners and honorable mentions represent some of the world’s best examples of how design, technology, presentation, and storytelling come together to create immersive experiences and effectively communicate compelling messages,” said Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR magazine. “These examples will hopefully inform and inspire today’s exhibit and event professionals — along with the next generation of face-to-face marketers. Because whether you’re creating an immense international pavilion or a small 10-by-10-foot exhibit, it’s often about making a lasting impression, and the work on display in Astana does that in truly monumental and memorable ways.”



For the fourth consecutive Expo, the Germany Pavilion took top honors for Best Pavilion, followed by the United Kingdom who claimed an honorable mention in that category. Meanwhile, Monaco was named Best Small Pavilion, followed by Singapore, which received an honorable mention. In total, 16 different pavilions received recognition in this year’s competition, with the pavilions from Germany, Qatar, and Turkey earning high marks in multiple categories.



So join us in congratulating EXHIBITOR Magazine’s Expo 2017 Award winners (listed below). After all, according to our judges, our readers, and our team of writers and editors, they are among the best the world (well, the world expo, at least) has to offer.



For more information on the winners of EXHIBITOR Magazine’s Expo 2017 Awards, watch for the December 2017 issue of EXHIBITOR magazine.







BEST PAVILION

Winner: Germany Pavilion

Client: Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Energie & Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH

Design: Gtp2 Architekten GmbH & Insglück Markeninszenierung

Fabrication: Mac Messe- Und Ausstellungscenter Service GmbH & Insglück Markeninszenierung



Honorable Mention: United Kingdom Pavilion

Client: Department for International Trade, Her Majesty’s Government

Design: Asif Khan

Fabrication: Nussli Group











BEST SMALL PAVILION

Winner: Monaco Pavilion

Client: Principality of Monaco

Design: Simmetrico Srl

Fabrication: Simmetrico Srl



Honorable Mention: Singapore Pavilion

Client: Ministry of Trade and Industry Singapore (MTI) & Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore (MFA)

Design: Zarch Collaboratives Pte Ltd. & Pico Art International Pte Ltd.

Fabrication: Pico Art International Pte Ltd.











BEST INTERPRETATION OF THEME

Winner: Germany Pavilion

Client: Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Energie & Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH

Design: Gtp2 Architekten GmbH & Insglück Markeninszenierung

Fabrication: Mac Messe- Und Ausstellungscenter Service GmbH & Insglück Markeninszenierung



Honorable Mention: Malaysia Pavilion

Client: Government of Malaysia

Design: Malaysia Green Technology Corp.

Fabrication: Malaysia Green Technology Corp.











BEST EXTERIOR DESIGN

Winner: Turkey Pavilion

Client: Republic of Turkey Ministry of Economy

Design: Dream Design Factory

Fabrication: Dream Design Factory



Honorable Mention: Qatar Pavilion

Client: Qatar Pavilion Organizing Committee

Design: Cityneon Middle East LLC

Fabrication: Cityneon Middle East LLC











BEST PRESENTATION

Winner: Israel Pavilion

Client: Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Design: AVS Creative Visual Solutions

Fabrication: AVS Creative Visual Solutions



Honorable Mention: Switzerland Pavilion

Client: Presence Switzerland

Design: Aterlier Oï

Fabrication: Expomobilia











BEST ACTIVITY/INTERACTIVE

Winner: Germany Pavilion (Energy Mix Table)

Client: Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Energie & Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH

Design: Gtp2 Architekten GmbH & Insglück Markeninszenierung

Fabrication: Mac Messe- Und Ausstellungscenter Service GmbH & Insglück Markeninszenierung



Honorable Mention: Turkey Pavilion (Manifesto Touchscreen)

Client: Expo 2017 Astana Turkey

Design: Dream Design Factory

Fabrication: Dream Design Factory











BEST USE OF TECHNOLOGY

Winner: Korea Pavilion (Augmented Reality Tablets)

Client: KOTRA

Design: Sigong Tech Co. Ltd.

Fabrication: Sigong Tech. Co. Ltd.



Honorable Mention: Netherlands Pavilion (Multilayer 3-D Holographic Experience)

Client: Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO)

Design: Expo Pavilion Group, Gestalt

Fabrication: Hypsos BV











ELEMENTS & DETAILS

Winner: Lithuania Pavilion (LED Installation)

Client: Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Lithuania

Design: Klasikinis Portikas

Fabrication: TM Capital



Honorable Mention: Pakistan Pavilion

Client: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP)

Design: Mukhtar Enterprise Studio for Architecture (MESA)

Fabrication: Pico Group











PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Winner: Qatar Pavilion

Client: Qatar Pavilion Organizing Committee

Design: Cityneon Middle East LLC

Fabrication: Cityneon Middle East LLC



Honorable Mention: Thailand Pavilion

Client: Ministry of Energy, Thailand

Design: Index Creative Village Public Co. Ltd.

Fabrication: Index Creative Village Public Co. Ltd. & D103











EDITOR’S CHOICE

Winner: France Pavilion

Client: General Commissioner of France Pavilion at Astana Expo 2017

Design: Agence de l’Environnement et de la Maîtrise de l’Énergie (ADEME)

Fabrication: Pico Group



Honorable Mention: United Arab Emirates Pavilion

Client: The National Media Council, United Arab Emirates

Design: Ralph Appelbaum Associates

Fabrication: ACCIONA Producciones y Diseño (APD)









About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com









