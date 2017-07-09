|
|
|
|
Company News
UNICEO Announces Major Partnership with ITB Asia
9/7/2017
United Networks of International Corporate Events Organizers (UNICEO®) has inked a new partnership with ITB Asia, ‘Asia’s Leading Travel Trade Show’, to strengthen its presence and development in Asia for the period 2017-2018.
An important delegation of UNICEO® leaders will be attending ITB Asia 2017, which will take place from October 25 - 27 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. On the 25th, they will lead two master classes aimed at the corporate communication leaders and, on the 26th, meet with South East Asian Members during a “UNICEO® Leaders Meeting”.
Debora Piovesan, Vice President at UNICEO, explains: "Looking at the current global business trends, it is clear that Asia is the most strategic market in the next decade. We are delighted to partner with ITB Asia and we expect to strengthen our presence in Southeast Asia, especially in Singapore where we intend to establish our headquarters for Asia in 2018.”
Katrina Leung, Executive Director of Messe Berlin (Singapore), organiser of ITB Asia adds: “As the leading travel trade show in the region, it is essential that ITB Asia continues to establish strong connections with our partners across the travel trade industry as well as those within the global corporate community. Given UNICEO’s world-renowned reputation as an industry leader for global corporate events, we are delighted that UNICEO has chosen ITB Asia as its partner of choice. We look forward to supporting UNICEO for many years to come.”
About ITB Asia
ITB Asia 2017 will take place at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, from 25 -27 October. It is organised by Messe Berlin (Singapore) Pte Ltd and supported by the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau. The event will feature hundreds of exhibiting companies from the Asia - Pacific region, Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, covering not only the leisure market, but also corporate and MICE travel. Exhibitors from every sector of the industry, including destinations, airlines and airports, hotels and resorts, theme parks and attractions, inbound tour operators, inbound DMCs, cruise lines, spas, venues, other meeting facilities and travel technology companies will attend. For more information go to www.itb-asia.com.
About UNICEO
UNICEO® (United Networks of International Corporate Event Organizers) is a non-profit association bringing together senior decision-makers for corporate events representing leading companies, associations and institutions internationally. UNICEO® Members are willing to share experiences, best practices and information to improve their events, broaden their networks and boost their careers. For more information go to www.uniceo.org.
Contact:
info@uniceo.org
|
