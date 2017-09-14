|
|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
Des Moines Named IFEA World Festival & Event City
9/14/2017
Today, the International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) recognized and designated Des Moines as an “IFEA World Festival & Event City”. This award was created as a way for the global festivals and events industry to openly encourage, support, and recognize positive local environments for festivals and events worldwide. IFEA, the premier association supporting and enabling festival and event professionals worldwide, only selects a small number of cities annually for this award.
“The IFEA World Festival & Event City Award is given to those cities that exemplify a clear understanding and fulfillment of the important partnerships and processes that are the foundation of successful events and communities,” says Steven Wood Schmader, President & CEO of IFEA World. “Des Moines has built an obvious infrastructure of resources to support the industry professionals and events in their market, helping to ensure and encourage a diverse calendar of events that include and are accessible to all those in their city, as well as visitors.”
Greater Des Moines is home to hundreds of festivals and events that draw millions of visitors throughout the year and enhance the quality of life for the more than 600,000 people who live in the metro. Des Moines’ nomination highlighted the long list of annual events along with the vital community support needed to sustain them and the economic impact these events have on the region. Entries were judged by an international panel of industry experts in the only recognition program of its kind. Bankers Trust, BRAVO, Catch Des Moines, City of Des Moines, Greater Des Moines Partnership, Polk County, and Prairie Meadows Casino Racetrack & Hotel all provided statements and other detailed information to support the nomination.
Greater Des Moines community leaders received the award on Thursday during the 62nd Annual IFEA Convention, Expo & Retreat in Tucson, Arizona. More information about the 2017 IFEA World Festival & Event City Award can be found at www.ifea.com/p/industryawards/worldfestivalandeventcityaward.
About Catch Des Moines
Catch Des Moines’ mission is to market Greater Des Moines as a visitor destination for meetings, conventions, sporting events and leisure travelers. Representing 15 communities, Catch Des Moines ignites a vital tourism industry - generating more than 18,000 jobs and $2.1 billion in travel spending in Greater Des Moines. For more information about the organization or Greater Des Moines, visit www.catchdesmoines.com.
Contact:
addison@catchdesmoines.com
|
|
|
|