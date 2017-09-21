trending Sponsored Content

UNICEO Announces Major Partnership with IBTM World

Tweet 9/21/2017

UNICEO® announces a new partnership with IBTM World taking place in Barcelona, 28-30th November 2017.



With this partnership, UNICEO® is willing to offer its Members the possibility to meet & share with other corporate event Leaders and communicate about the 2018 European Congress. During the event, UNICEO® will also lead a conference about Return on Investment and organize a Leaders Meeting in Barcelona.



Debora Piovesan, Vice President at UNICEO, explains: "IBTM is one of the leading Trade Shows in the sector and a key meeting point for “Meetings Industry” stakeholders. They are constantly striving to improve their education program which this year feature several sessions of interest for our Members. Furthermore it is an excellent platform for networking that enables us to communicate globally.”



Kerry Prince, Portfolio Director, ibtm events, says: “Our customers and partners are at the heart of everything we do and we place great importance on establishing and maintaining strong connections with the corporate community UNICEO represents. We are delighted that UNICEO has chosen ibtm world as a conduit to strengthen its development in Europe and we hope the event is a huge success for them.”





About Reed Travel Exhibitions

Reed Travel Exhibitions (RTE) is the world’s leading travel and tourism events organiser, with a wide-ranging portfolio of 22 international events in 13 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa. Its market-leading, business-to-business events cover all elements of travel and tourism, including leisure travel, luxury travel, meetings, events, incentives and business travel, as well as golf travel. For more information go to



About ibtm events

ibtm events, part of Reed Travel Exhibitions (RTE) is the world’s leading showcase for the meetings and events industry (also known as MICE) with a portfolio of 6 global and regional events providing business solutions on 6 continents. They include ibtm world, ibtm arabia, ibtm africa, ibtm americas, ibtm china and AIME. For more information go to



About UNICEO®

UNICEO® (United Networks of International Corporate Event Organizers) is a non-profit association bringing together senior decision-makers for corporate events representing leading companies, associations and institutions internationally. UNICEO® Members are willing to share experiences, best practices and information to improve their events, broaden their networks and boost their careers. For more information go to





Contact:

info@uniceo.org









