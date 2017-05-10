|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Access and CTSM: Sponsorship as a Critical Component of Exhibit Marketing Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce Company News
SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner Venues & Destinations
Convention Center Generates Record Breaking $781 Million in Economic Impact for The City of Los Angeles EXHIBITOR News
Hill & Partners to Give Away a Free All-Access Pass for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, October 31 to November 3 Company News
GES Earns J.D. Power Certification for the Ninth Year in a Row Company News
mdg Launches Video Marketing Division Shows & Events
Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards
submit your news
email newsletter
|
EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards
10/5/2017
EXHIBITOR magazine is proud to announce the following five winners in its 20th annual Sizzle Awards, which honor trade show exhibit promotions. Judged by a multidisciplinary panel of marketing experts, the competition featured nine categories, including direct mail, e-marketing/social media, integrated program, live presentation, nontraditional promotion, premium/giveaway, product demonstration, traffic builder, and VIP promotion. Winners are featured in EXHIBITOR magazine’s October 2017 issue, and each receives a custom-designed trophy.
For more information on the competition, visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/Awards/Sizzle. The deadline for the 2018 competition will be in April.
Avocados From Mexico
Category: Traffic Builder
Show: Produce Marketing Association’s Fresh Summit Convention and Expo, 2016
Creative/Production: IMW Agency
Intel Corp.
Category: Product Demonstration
Show: International Consumer Electronics Show, 2016
Creative: Lead Dog Marketing Group Inc.
Production: Taylor Manufacturing Industries Inc. (The Taylor Group)
Mirror Show Management Inc.
Category: VIP Promotion
Show: EXHIBITORLIVE 2017
Creative/Production: Mirror Show Management Inc.
American Express Open, a division of American Express Co.
Category: Traffic Builder
Show: International Consumer Electronics Show, 2017
Creative: Momentum Worldwide
Production: Dark House Entertainment LLC; Freeman
Audible Inc.
Category: Product Demonstration
Show: New York Comic Con, 2016
Creative/Production: Jack Morton Worldwide
Creative: Genuine Interactive LLC
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|