EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards

10/5/2017
EXHIBITOR magazine is proud to announce the following five winners in its 20th annual Sizzle Awards, which honor trade show exhibit promotions. Judged by a multidisciplinary panel of marketing experts, the competition featured nine categories, including direct mail, e-marketing/social media, integrated program, live presentation, nontraditional promotion, premium/giveaway, product demonstration, traffic builder, and VIP promotion. Winners are featured in EXHIBITOR magazine’s October 2017 issue, and each receives a custom-designed trophy.

For more information on the competition, visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/Awards/Sizzle. The deadline for the 2018 competition will be in April.

Avocados From Mexico
Category: Traffic Builder
Show: Produce Marketing Association’s Fresh Summit Convention and Expo, 2016
Creative/Production: IMW Agency

Intel Corp.
Category: Product Demonstration
Show: International Consumer Electronics Show, 2016
Creative: Lead Dog Marketing Group Inc.
Production: Taylor Manufacturing Industries Inc. (The Taylor Group)

Mirror Show Management Inc.
Category: VIP Promotion
Show: EXHIBITORLIVE 2017
Creative/Production: Mirror Show Management Inc.

American Express Open, a division of American Express Co.
Category: Traffic Builder
Show: International Consumer Electronics Show, 2017
Creative: Momentum Worldwide
Production: Dark House Entertainment LLC; Freeman

Audible Inc.
Category: Product Demonstration
Show: New York Comic Con, 2016
Creative/Production: Jack Morton Worldwide
Creative: Genuine Interactive LLC


About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.

EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.


Contact:
larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com






