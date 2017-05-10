trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

Company News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Company News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards

Tweet 10/5/2017

EXHIBITOR magazine is proud to announce the following five winners in its 20th annual Sizzle Awards, which honor trade show exhibit promotions. Judged by a multidisciplinary panel of marketing experts, the competition featured nine categories, including direct mail, e-marketing/social media, integrated program, live presentation, nontraditional promotion, premium/giveaway, product demonstration, traffic builder, and VIP promotion. Winners are featured in EXHIBITOR magazine’s October 2017 issue, and each receives a custom-designed trophy.



For more information on the competition, visit



Avocados From Mexico

Category: Traffic Builder

Show: Produce Marketing Association’s Fresh Summit Convention and Expo, 2016

Creative/Production: IMW Agency



Intel Corp.

Category: Product Demonstration

Show: International Consumer Electronics Show, 2016

Creative: Lead Dog Marketing Group Inc.

Production: Taylor Manufacturing Industries Inc. (The Taylor Group)



Mirror Show Management Inc.

Category: VIP Promotion

Show: EXHIBITORLIVE 2017

Creative/Production: Mirror Show Management Inc.



American Express Open, a division of American Express Co.

Category: Traffic Builder

Show: International Consumer Electronics Show, 2017

Creative: Momentum Worldwide

Production: Dark House Entertainment LLC; Freeman



Audible Inc.

Category: Product Demonstration

Show: New York Comic Con, 2016

Creative/Production: Jack Morton Worldwide

Creative: Genuine Interactive LLC





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com









EXHIBITOR magazine is proud to announce the following five winners in its 20th annual Sizzle Awards, which honor trade show exhibit promotions. Judged by a multidisciplinary panel of marketing experts, the competition featured nine categories, including direct mail, e-marketing/social media, integrated program, live presentation, nontraditional promotion, premium/giveaway, product demonstration, traffic builder, and VIP promotion. Winners are featured in EXHIBITOR magazine’s October 2017 issue, and each receives a custom-designed trophy.For more information on the competition, visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/Awards/Sizzle . The deadline for the 2018 competition will be in April.Category: Traffic BuilderShow: Produce Marketing Association’s Fresh Summit Convention and Expo, 2016Creative/Production: IMW AgencyCategory: Product DemonstrationShow: International Consumer Electronics Show, 2016Creative: Lead Dog Marketing Group Inc.Production: Taylor Manufacturing Industries Inc. (The Taylor Group)Category: VIP PromotionShow: EXHIBITOR2017Creative/Production: Mirror Show Management Inc.Category: Traffic BuilderShow: International Consumer Electronics Show, 2017Creative: Momentum WorldwideProduction: Dark House Entertainment LLC; FreemanCategory: Product DemonstrationShow: New York Comic Con, 2016Creative/Production: Jack Morton WorldwideCreative: Genuine Interactive LLCAbout Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITOR, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORaccelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com Tweet



