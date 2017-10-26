|
Company News
PixelFLEX Joins NanoLumens Partner Program
10/26/2017
NanoLumens, award-winning creators of uniquely compelling interactive LED visualization solutions, announced today that Nashville-based PixelFLEX has joined the NanoLumens Partner Program. Now able to exclusively market the NanoLumens' Nixel SeriesTM flexible LED under the name "TrueFLEX visualized by NanoLumens", the partner agreement coincides with the settlement of the corresponding NanoLumens patent infringement lawsuit.
Monty Rains, President and COO of PixelFLEX added "We are pleased to have reached this agreement with NanoLumens, and are happy to have joined the NanoLumens Partner Program. Through this joint effort, we believe that our customers will benefit greatly from the technology, and we are excited to now offer the ‘TrueFLEX visualized by NanoLumens’ LED video solution.”
"We welcome PixelFLEX to the NanoLumens Partner Program and we look forward to working with them as they roll out their 'TrueFLEX visualized by NanoLumens' flexible LED displays," said NanoLumens CEO Richard Cope. "NanoLumens has invested millions of dollars and man hours in the development of pioneering innovations that have been justly recognized by the United States Patent Office, and our new relationship with PixelFLEX works to the benefit of everyone."
The NanoLumens Partner Program encompasses an exclusive stable of integration partners with extensive LED display installation experience that receive hands-on training with NanoLumens experts. Whether part of the growing preferred dealer network or a member of the elite Preferred Partner Program, each dealer carries the same commitment to bold innovation as NanoLumens.
About PixelFLEX
An American-based LED manufacturer, PixelFLEX offers creative solutions, reliable products, and dependable service for our industry-leading LED display technologies and solutions. Driven towards excellence to meet your standards, PixelFLEX offers a one-of-a-kind design for your tour, event or installation through our award-winning line of LED video walls and video screens. Working with architects, designers, engineers and consultants, PixelFLEX is proud to develop custom LED solutions for each and every customer while also providing top-tier customer support throughout the entire experience. For more information on the complete line of PixelFLEX LED video walls and video screens, visit PixelFLEX at www.pixelflexled.com.
About NanoLumens
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, NanoLumens partners with clients to create uniquely compelling, interactive LED visualization solutions that take the guess work out of owning a display network. As the fastest growing visualization company in the US, our experiential LED displays exceed the imaginations of global clients in retail, transportation, corporate, gaming, higher education, sports and arenas, and houses of worship. Through world-class proprietary technology, NanoLumens displays are ultra-thin and lightweight, energy efficient and available in any size, shape or curvature. NanoLumens solutions are proudly designed and assembled in the United States of America and come backed by an industry-leading six-year warranty. For more information, visit www.nanolumens.com.
Contact:
bryan@parkbenchmarket.com
