EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Launches Initiative to Honor Top 40 Exhibit Producers
12/5/2017
Exhibitor Media Group, which produces both EXHIBITOR magazine and Find It - Marketplace, the buyer's guide to trade show products and services, recently announced an initiative to identify and recognize the industry's top exhibit producers. Exhibit houses with offices in the United States and/or Canada are invited to complete their entries prior to the January 24 deadline.

Applicants will be evaluated using an objective algorithm weighted to reflect how EXHIBITOR magazine readers value a variety of criteria when determining whether or not to include an organization on a request for information (RFI) or request for proposal (RFP). The myriad criteria being considered have been categorized into five primary areas:
  • Company and Capabilities
  • Honors and Awards
  • Thought Leadership and Industry Participation
  • Reliability and Service
  • Creativity and Key Differentiators
The evaluation process also includes a survey of current clients and a review of entrants' past projects, selling points, and innovations, conducted by a panel of corporate exhibit managers. Top-ranked firms will be announced as part of the 2018 Find It - Top 40 during EXHIBITORLIVE at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Tuesday, February 27.

photo

"The Find It - Top 40 is intended to spotlight the best exhibit producers in the industry, while also providing a valuable resource for exhibit managers searching for new potential partners," said Randy Acker, president and chief operating officer of Exhibitor Media Group. In addition to being recognized during EXHIBITORLIVE, the 2018 Find It - Top 40 will be featured in the June issue of EXHIBITOR magazine. For more information and to apply, visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/Awards/Top40.


About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.

EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.


Contact:
FindItTop40@exhibitormagazine.com






© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott