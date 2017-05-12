trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Company News

Venues & Destinations

New Products

People

New Products

Company News

New Products

submit your news email newsletter

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR Magazine Launches Initiative to Honor Top 40 Exhibit Producers

Tweet 12/5/2017

Exhibitor Media Group, which produces both EXHIBITOR magazine and Find It - Marketplace, the buyer's guide to trade show products and services, recently announced an initiative to identify and recognize the industry's top exhibit producers. Exhibit houses with offices in the United States and/or Canada are invited to complete their entries prior to the January 24 deadline.



Applicants will be evaluated using an objective algorithm weighted to reflect how EXHIBITOR magazine readers value a variety of criteria when determining whether or not to include an organization on a request for information (RFI) or request for proposal (RFP). The myriad criteria being considered have been categorized into five primary areas: Company and Capabilities

Honors and Awards

Thought Leadership and Industry Participation

Reliability and Service

Creativity and Key Differentiators The evaluation process also includes a survey of current clients and a review of entrants' past projects, selling points, and innovations, conducted by a panel of corporate exhibit managers. Top-ranked firms will be announced as part of the 2018 Find It - Top 40 during EXHIBITORLIVE at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Tuesday, February 27.







"The Find It - Top 40 is intended to spotlight the best exhibit producers in the industry, while also providing a valuable resource for exhibit managers searching for new potential partners," said Randy Acker, president and chief operating officer of Exhibitor Media Group. In addition to being recognized during EXHIBITORLIVE, the 2018 Find It - Top 40 will be featured in the June issue of EXHIBITOR magazine. For more information and to apply, visit





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

FindItTop40@exhibitormagazine.com









Exhibitor Media Group, which produces both EXHIBITOR magazine and Find It - Marketplace, the buyer's guide to trade show products and services, recently announced an initiative to identify and recognize the industry's top exhibit producers. Exhibit houses with offices in the United States and/or Canada are invited to complete their entries prior to the January 24 deadline.Applicants will be evaluated using an objective algorithm weighted to reflect how EXHIBITOR magazine readers value a variety of criteria when determining whether or not to include an organization on a request for information (RFI) or request for proposal (RFP). The myriad criteria being considered have been categorized into five primary areas:The evaluation process also includes a survey of current clients and a review of entrants' past projects, selling points, and innovations, conducted by a panel of corporate exhibit managers. Top-ranked firms will be announced as part of the 2018 Find It - Top 40 during EXHIBITORat the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Tuesday, February 27."The Find It - Top 40 is intended to spotlight the best exhibit producers in the industry, while also providing a valuable resource for exhibit managers searching for new potential partners," said Randy Acker, president and chief operating officer of Exhibitor Media Group. In addition to being recognized during EXHIBITOR, the 2018 Find It - Top 40 will be featured in the June issue of EXHIBITOR magazine. For more information and to apply, visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/Awards/Top40 About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITOR, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORaccelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com Tweet



