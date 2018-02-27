|
|
|
|
|
EXHIBITOR News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Announces Industry’s 'Top 40' Exhibit Producers
2/27/2018
Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning monthly magazine featuring best practices in trade show marketing, and Find It – Marketplace, the buyer’s guide to trade show products and services, recently announced the companies that qualified for the 2018 Find It – Top 40, which honors the industry's top exhibit producers. More than 100 exhibit houses with offices in the United States and/or Canada applied and were subjected to an exhaustive evaluation process including more than 50 individual criteria, all weighted to reflect how EXHIBITOR readers and Editorial Advisory Board members value them when vetting and selecting potential partners.
The myriad criteria considered were categorized into five primary areas:
"This program is intended to spotlight the best exhibit producers in the industry, while also providing a valuable resource for exhibit managers searching for new potential partners," said Randy Acker, president and chief operating officer of Exhibitor Media Group. “The Find It – Top 40 represents the most exclusive list of U.S. and Canadian exhibit providers in the industry and serves as the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval when it comes to the companies behind many of the most successful trade show stands in the world.”
The following companies qualified for the 2018 Find It – Top 40 list, and five of them were honored for earning the highest score in an individual category of criteria: The Taylor Group (in the category of Company and Capabilities), Mirror Show Management Inc. (in the category of Honors and Awards), GES (in the category of Thought Leadership and Industry Participation), Classic Exhibits Inc. (in the category of Reliability and Service), and Derse Inc. (in the category of Creativity and Key Differentiators).
All companies who made the 2018 Find It –Top 40 will be featured online at www.ExhibitorOnline.com/FindIt and in the June issue of EXHIBITOR magazine. For more information, visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/Awards/Top40.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
|
