EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 2017 Economic Outlook Survey

Tweet 3/2/2017

EXHIBITOR Media Group, the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, today announced the results of



“The results reveal reasons to be optimistic about the year ahead,” said Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR magazine. “First, one-half of respondents have at least tentative plans to purchase a new exhibit in 2017, with 26 percent reporting definite plans to do so. Plus, nearly nine out of 10 survey participants are confident that their trade show programs will achieve better results this year than last, citing everything from better execution to enhanced lead tracking and fulfillment capabilities as justification for their optimism.”



Additional data indicates that forty-eight percent of respondents are maintaining their 2016 trade show budgets, while 29 percent are receiving increases. Meanwhile, 79 percent describe their feelings about the economy as “optimistic” or “hopeful,” marking an increase of 9 percent compared to last year.



Comprehensive results from the 2017 Economic Outlook Survey will be published in the March issue of EXHIBITOR magazine.





